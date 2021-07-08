Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

