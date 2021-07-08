Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $219.83 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Dent has a market cap of $219.83 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00055280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00888898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

