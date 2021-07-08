Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

FRA:DPW opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.62.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

