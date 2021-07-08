DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,506.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6,124.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $6,506.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 632.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.