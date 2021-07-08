Dfyn Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $27.45 million and $1.39 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,171,267 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

