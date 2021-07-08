Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 690,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

