DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.41 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $6,289.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00620550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,048,623,138 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,485,755 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

