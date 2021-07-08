Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 53,093 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $133,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

