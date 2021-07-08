Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $136,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.