Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Carnival Co. & worth $130,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $3,318,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.