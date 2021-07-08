Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.54 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.02% of UniFirst worth $127,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in UniFirst by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $220.17 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

