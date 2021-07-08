Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.09 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KB Home worth $135,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $12,584,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

