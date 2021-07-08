Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 234,991 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $139,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.