Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, the company's expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and seasoning of newer vintages bothers.”

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

