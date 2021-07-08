Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 57,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

