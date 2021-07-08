Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Hits $168.66 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $168.66 million and $5.51 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

