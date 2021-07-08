DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.62 million, a PE ratio of -60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

