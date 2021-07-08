DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $127.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $144.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.14.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.96. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,242,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

