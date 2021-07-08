Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $5,514,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

CG stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

