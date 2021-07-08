Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 38.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 362.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $2,007,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $103.99 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

