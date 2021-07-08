Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $238,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.