Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,965 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

