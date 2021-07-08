Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.07. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

