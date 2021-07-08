E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $35.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,060 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,380,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

