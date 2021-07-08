E2open Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 49,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,731 call options.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.