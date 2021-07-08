Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

