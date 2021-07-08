Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

