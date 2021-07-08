Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
