Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,915 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Edison International worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,651,000 after acquiring an additional 280,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

