Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

