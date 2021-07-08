Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
