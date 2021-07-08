Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Head-To-Head Review

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 5.11% 12.38% 5.98%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oshkosh 0 2 15 0 2.88

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $134.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.23 $324.50 million $4.94 24.87

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

