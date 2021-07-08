Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 59,786 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.