Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Hits $5.30 on Top Exchanges

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $159.43 million and $850,584.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00016078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

