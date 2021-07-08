Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,090 to GBX 2,108. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entain traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 30071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855.50 ($24.24).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Get Entain alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,709.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.