Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

