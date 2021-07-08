EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches Market Cap of $14.90 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,846,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

