Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

