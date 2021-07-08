Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,213 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 181.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

