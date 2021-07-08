Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,626 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

