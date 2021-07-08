Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.