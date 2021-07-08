Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,611 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vonage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vonage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

