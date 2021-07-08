Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

