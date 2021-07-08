Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.