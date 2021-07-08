Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,508 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

