Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.29.

Equifax stock opened at $248.22 on Wednesday. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $248.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Equifax by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Equifax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

