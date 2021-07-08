Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.