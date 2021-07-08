Equitable Trust Co. Buys 3,386 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.