Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,375 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.08 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.