Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carrefour SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.