Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

