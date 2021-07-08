Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

